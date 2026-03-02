Monday, March 2, 2026

Sirens wailed across Israel Monday throughout the day, as Iran continues to launch ballistic missiles. Hezbollah launched rockets and projectiles from Lebanon into Israel's northern communities early Monday morning, triggering a retaliatory response from the IDF, hitting targets across Beirut's Dahiyeh district and across Lebanon. Iran continued to attack neighboring Gulf states with drones and missiles, targeting Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery.

These are the key developments today during Operation Roaring Lion.

11:30 p.m. | IDF launches strikes on Iranian regime targets in Tehran

After issuing an evacuation warning to residents, the IDF announced it had begun a wave of strikes against Iranian regime targets in Tehran.

11:17 p.m. | Reports in Iran: Parliament building in Tehran targeted

Iranian media outlets reported that the parliament building in Tehran was targeted in an attack allegedly carried out by the US and Israel.

11:14 p.m. | IDF Issues warning to residents of Tehran's Evin district: 'Evacuate immediately'

The IDF issued an unusual and urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tehran's Evin district, with emphasis on areas under the control of Iran's state broadcasting corporation. In a statement accompanied by a red-marked map, the military said it would continue striking regime military infrastructure in the area in the coming hours. Civilians were called on to leave immediately.

11:05 p.m. | CENTCOM: 6 American soldiers killed since start of war

US Central Command updated that the number of American soldiers killed since the beginning of the war has risen from four to six.

10:49 p.m. | IDF Arabic Spokesman issues warning to Lebanese residents

The IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an urgent warning to residents of Lebanon, particularly villages in the south, stating: "Hezbollah's terrorist activity is forcing the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not seek to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the line of villages marked on the map and their surroundings."

10:32 p.m. | Reinforcing defenses: IDF raises readiness in the north

Forces from the 91st Division and the 210th Division are deployed in forward defensive positions along the border and in the security zone in southern Lebanon and Syria. Defensive and offensive components in the sector have been reinforced, and troops are on high operational alert for all scenarios. The IDF is also maintaining ongoing contact with residents and local security officials.

10:14 p.m. | IRGC commander: 'Strait of Hormuz is closed'

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and warned that any vessel attempting to pass through would be set ablaze. The declaration followed the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli strike. Closing the strait threatens roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

9:30 p.m. | IDF strikes in southern Lebanon near Arabsalim

The IDF carried out strikes in southern Lebanon in the area of Arabsalim.

9:26 p.m. | Air Force completes wide wave of strikes on Iran's missile arrays

The Israeli Air Force recently completed three additional waves of strikes in western Iran aimed at degrading the Iranian terrorist regime's missile fire capabilities and deepening the IDF's air control in the area. During the strikes, the Air Force dropped hundreds of munitions on dozens of missile launchers, air defense systems and other fire arrays used by the Iranian terrorist regime.

9:08 p.m. | Air Force strikes internal security and intelligence headquarters in Tehran

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes against dozens of headquarters belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran. The targets included headquarters and bases of internal security bodies subordinate to the regime and responsible for suppressing anti-regime protests, including through violence and the arrest of civilians.

In addition, the IDF struck more than 10 headquarters of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, the regime's central intelligence body, as well as a headquarters of the Quds Force. The Air Force also continued targeting surface-to-surface missile launchers, weapons production sites used by Iranian forces and additional Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites.

9:05 p.m. | Iran's Quds Force: 'The enemy will not enjoy security anywhere in the world'

The Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, headed by Esmail Qaani, issued a statement threatening Israel and the US. "The gates of hell will remain open to the enemy. The enemy must know that the days of calm are over and it will no longer enjoy security anywhere in the world, not even in its own home."

8:38 p.m. | IDF Spokesperson: 'Hezbollah exploits Lebanese civilians and will pay a heavy price'

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a statement: "During the day, dozens of Air Force aircraft dropped more than 250 munitions in Tehran. We struck headquarters that are part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' brutal repression apparatus. We will continue and deepen the strikes. Hezbollah has fired at the State of Israel, it is exploiting Lebanese civilians and will pay a heavy price for entering the campaign. There will be no further evacuation of communities. We will not end the campaign until the threat from Lebanon is removed."

8:15 p.m.| Military Intelligence chief: 'We can neutralize key figures in Iran in 40 seconds'

Head of Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder held an intelligence assessment at the IDF command bunker with commanders and soldiers from the Research Division. "We are sending a clear message to our enemies: There is nowhere we cannot reach them. We are creating tactical surprise and neutralizing more than 40 of the most important figures in Iran within 40 seconds," Binder said.

5:25 p.m. | Cyprus accuses Hezbollah of drone attack on British base

A Cypriot source said all signs indicate the drones that targeted British military bases on the island were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

5:08 p.m. | US President Donald Trump told CNN that the US hasn't "even started hitting them hard." Trump made clear that the "big wave" on Iran had not yet arrived but was expected soon.

4:55 p.m. | Massive explosions reported near nuclear facilities and an airbase in Isfahan

4:15 p.m. | Footage released of Israeli Air Force bombing runs over Tehran's skies

The Israeli Air Force dropped more than 600 munitions over Tehran across five sorties. Since the launch of the operation, more than 20 targets belonging to Iran's security leadership have been struck. In total, the Israeli Air Force has hit more than 600 terrorist targets belonging to the regime. The IDF released the first footage from the bombing runs carried out by Israeli Air Force aircraft over the skies of Tehran.

3:38 p.m. | All prisoners freed from Marivan central jail

The Hengaw (a Kurdish human rights organization monitoring Iran) organization announced that following the bombing of military and intelligence centers belonging to the Iranian government in Marivan (a Kurdish city in western Iran) by Israeli and US fighter jets, all prisoners were freed from the city's central prison minutes earlier.

2:35 p.m. | A concentrated Iranian attack on Saudi energy facilities could lead to a military response from Riyadh, AFP reported, citing an official close to the Saudi government. Earlier Monday, Aramco was forced to suspend operations at the Ras Tanura facility following a drone attack that struck the site and ignited a fire.

"It depends on whether the attack is perceived as a direct strike by the Iranian leadership on Aramco or a major drone attack that comes close to that," the official told AFP. The source added, "At this stage, I think Saudi Arabia will wait and see." The official further noted that in such a case, "Iranian oil facilities" would be a target if Iran attacks Aramco.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Aramco workers evacuate the Ras Tanura refinery following an Iranian drone strike. Credit: Reuters

2:28 p.m. | Four US soldiers have been killed since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion.

2:16 p.m. | The IDF confirms that the head of the Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut, the terrorist Hussein Maklad, was eliminated on Sunday.

1:49 p.m. | Greece will send two frigates and two fighter jets to protect Cyprus following the drone strike, the Greek Defense Ministry stated.

The Greek Defense Minister said Greece is ready to defend Cyprus with "any possible means."

1:30 p.m. | Two UAVs were intercepted over Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.

1:29 p.m. | MDA (Magen David Adom) has updated that the number of casualties in Beersheba has risen to 17.

The casualties are being evacuated from the scene in Beersheba, including one in moderate condition with a shrapnel injury to the head, 14 in light condition, and two suffering from anxiety.

1:15 p.m. | Lebanese PM: We will implement a ban on Hezbollah military activity

Following Hezbollah's decision to open a campaign against Israel, Lebanon's prime minister said Monday that Lebanon would implement a ban on military activity by the terrorist organization.

1:03 p.m. | Israel confirms: assassination attempt on Ahmadinejad failed

Israel confirmed that an assassination attempt on former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had failed. His home was struck last Saturday at the opening of Operation Roaring Lion in Tehran, while he was with his security detail. After various reports that he had been eliminated, it was now understood that the attempt to kill him had failed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: A direct hit in Beersheba, Israel. Credit: Use under the Israel intellectual property law Section 27 a

12:58 | Following reports of a direct hit in Beersheba, one person was seriously wounded and one lightly wounded at the scene.

12:47 | Reports of munitions landing in Central Israel, Judea and Samaria, and the south.

12:20 | Search underway for body of senior Hezbollah official Mohammed Raad

Sources told the Saudi Al-Hadath channel that search operations were ongoing for the body of senior Hezbollah official Mohammed Raad beneath the rubble. In parallel, DNA testing was underway to identify one of those killed in strikes on Dahiyeh.

12:13 | Sirens activated in central Israel and the Jerusalem area

11:53 | Arkia expands rescue flight operations from Europe

Arkia airline expanded its rescue flights for Israelis stranded abroad, operating routes from Antalya to Athens, Larnaca, and Rome, and from Antalya to Sofia, Athens, and Rome.

11:44 | Cleared for publication: names of 6 of those murdered in Beit Shemesh

Oren Katz, Bluria Cohen, Yosef Cohen, Ronit Elimelech, Sarah Elimelech, and Gabriel Baruch were murdered on Sunday in the direct missile strike on Beit Shemesh.

11:38 | Qatar: Iran will pay for the attack

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman told CNN that Iranian strikes that were intercepted had targeted civilian infrastructure, including Qatar's international airport. Qatar's fighter jets shot down drones and missiles. "Iran must pay a price for this brazen attack on our people," he said. "An attack like this cannot go unanswered." The spokesman added that Qatar's energy facilities were secure and workers were safe, and that Qatar was not currently in contact with the Iranian government. He added, "Ultimately, this crisis will be resolved at the negotiating table."

11:20 | IDF spokesman: We struck a senior terrorist operative in Beirut

The IDF struck a senior Hezbollah terrorist operative in Beirut in a targeted strike a short time ago. Further details to follow.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Destruction in southern Lebanon following an IDF strike. Credit: Arab media

11:17 | Iran: Israel and the US struck nuclear facilities

Iran's representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency said, "The US and Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities Sunday."

10:48 | 555 killed in Iran since the start of the war

The Iranian Red Crescent updated on Monday that 555 people had been killed in Iran since the start of the war.

10:15 | Saudi Arabia: We destroyed drones that attempted to attack the refinery

Saudi Arabia announced that two drones that had attempted to attack the Ras Tanura refinery on Monday morning were destroyed. The Saudi military spokesman said there were no casualties and that a limited fire had broken out at the facility.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: The hit on the Saudi Aramco refinery. Credit: X

10:17 | Defense Minister Katz: "Naim Qassem – a target for elimination"

Defense Minister Israel Katz posted on X, "The Hezbollah terrorist organization will pay a heavy price for its firing at Israel, and Naim Qassem, who ordered the fire under pressure from Iran, is now a marked target for elimination. Those who walk in Khamenei's path will find themselves with him in the depths of hell, along with all the neutralized operatives of the axis of evil.

"We will not return to the rules of engagement that existed before October 7 and will defend the residents of the north and all Israeli citizens with full force. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to act with full force against Hezbollah, while continuing to pursue the primary objective: crushing and defeating the Iranian terror regime and neutralizing its capabilities, in Operation Roaring Lion – in order to remove the threats against the State of Israel and enable Iran's citizens to rise up against it and bring it down."

10:10 | IDF spokesman's statement: "Hezbollah will pay a heavy price"

IDF spokesman: "Hezbollah chose to open a campaign and will pay a heavy price for it. Immediately after the fire from Lebanon, we opened heavy fire on a number of targets, including in Beirut. We struck some of the most senior commanders still alive and are now assessing the results of the strike. During the fire, we issued evacuation warnings for more than 50 targets in Lebanon. With the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, we significantly intensified the offensive.

"Forces are deployed along the border and are prepared to continue the campaign as required. We warned Lebanon what would happen if it sided with the Iranian regime – the IDF will respond with force. Hezbollah will pay a very heavy price for this. I address the residents of the north – we are committed to your security. The chief of staff conducted situation assessments and approved the strike. Anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens will pay a price."

09:45 | Kuwait: "Several US fighter jets crashed – crew survived, condition stable"

A Defense Ministry spokesman stated that several US combat aircraft crashed Monday morning, emphasizing that all crew members survived. The relevant authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations; crew members were evacuated and transferred to a hospital for medical assessment and treatment, and their condition was stable. The spokesman added that direct coordination had been carried out with US forces regarding the circumstances of the incident and that joint technical measures were being taken. The spokesman emphasized that the relevant authorities were continuing to investigate the causes of the incident and called on the public to obtain information only from official sources.

09:38 | Israeli source: the Lebanon operation will be "broad and sweeping"

An Israeli security source told Al-Hadath Monday that the Lebanon operation would be "broad and sweeping and may include a ground incursion." The source said Israel was coordinating its operations with the US, and that "no political or military figure in Hezbollah is immune, nor are those who support it." The source added that "Hezbollah chose to destroy Lebanon, not Israel," and that Israel "has done and will do what is required to neutralize every threat against it."

09:21 | Report: oil facility in Saudi Arabia attacked

An Iranian drone struck the Aramco refinery at Ras Tanura on Monday morning, sources at the company told Reuters, causing operations to be suspended. It was the third consecutive day, since the start of the American-Israeli operation against Iran, that Tehran had struck neighboring countries that had convened Sunday for an emergency discussion on response measures.

09:11 | IDF: Israeli Air Force striking across Iran

The Israeli Air Force continued to strike across Iran and neutralize launchers. Footage was released of planes landing after strikes on Tehran.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Israeli Air Force neutralizing launchers in Iran. Credit: IDF

09:02 | El Al: We will operate rescue flights from Europe, the US, and the East

Israeli airline El Al was preparing to operate rescue flights from major destinations:

US – New York, Miami, Los Angeles

East – Bangkok, Phuket

European destinations – Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, Paris, Budapest, Tbilisi, Sofia, Warsaw, Bucharest, Madrid, London, Barcelona, Geneva, Amsterdam, Munich, and Zurich

08:33 | Report: US plane that crashed in Kuwait was accidentally intercepted

According to reports, the US aircraft that crashed in Kuwait was accidentally intercepted by American anti-aircraft fire during an Iranian attack on Gulf states.

08:18 | Cyprus confirmed: British base struck by Iranian drone

An Iranian Shahed-series drone struck the British Akrotiri Air Base overnight Sunday, causing minor damage, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulidis confirmed. According to Reuters, two drones were launched at the base, and one was intercepted. "I want to make clear: our country is not participating in any way and does not intend to take part in any military action whatsoever," Christodoulidis said in a statement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Iranian missile hits the UAE

08:15 | An American source told Al-Hadath that Hezbollah had brought the Lebanon ceasefire agreement to an end.

07:46 | Iranian attacks also on Gulf states

A fresh wave of Iranian missiles and drones was launched toward Doha, Kuwait, Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

07:31 | Additional launches from Iran identified

07:21 | IDF launched fresh wave of strikes in Lebanon

The IDF began striking additional targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. Targets included weapons depots and additional infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across several areas in Lebanon.

02:48 | Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the fire

The Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon claimed responsibility for launching projectiles from Lebanese territory toward Israel, according to a statement issued on its behalf.

Sunday March 1, 2026

Key Developments:

Deadly Beit Shemesh strike. The death toll from a devastating Iranian missile impact in Beit Shemesh climbed to nine, with multiple residential buildings collapsing and emergency rescue forces actively searching the rubble for trapped victims.

Nationwide remote learning. Education Minister Yoav Kish announced that Israel's entire education system will immediately transition to remote learning starting Monday following the massive missile barrages.

Emergency Arab summit. Foreign ministers from the Gulf Arab states are convening for an urgent emergency meeting to address the rapidly escalating regional warfare and the unprecedented Iranian retaliation.

IDF strikes Iranian jets. The Israeli Air Force successfully bombed two Iranian fighter jets – an F-5 and an F-4 – directly on the tarmac just as they prepared for takeoff, crippling the regime's aerial capabilities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Video: Israeli airstrikes in Tehran / Credit: Social media

Airlines halt Gulf flights. Lufthansa suspended all flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi until March 4, declaring UAE airspace strictly off-limits amid the historic exchange of fire.

"The Islamic Republic has reached its end." Reza Pahlavi issues a powerful call to the Iranian people to take to the streets after Khamenei's death.

issues a powerful call to the Iranian people to take to the streets after Khamenei's death. Khamenei eliminated. The IDF and Iranian state media formally confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during a targeted strike on his Tehran office.

Historic joint assault. US and Israeli forces executed an unprecedented bombing campaign across Iran, systematically decimating the country's air defense systems and ballistic missile arrays.

Military leadership decapitated. The allied strikes successfully wiped out Iran's top security echelon, including the Armed Forces Chief of Staff and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

Massive regional retaliation. In a desperate response, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain, though regional air defenses intercepted the vast majority of the threats.

Regime on the brink. Spontaneous protests and celebrations erupted across major Iranian cities following the strikes, as exiled leader Reza Pahlavi publicly declared the end of the Islamic Republic.

US Secretary of War Hegseth confirms Operation EPIC FURY "The most lethal, most complex, and most precise air operation in history."

"The most lethal, most complex, and most precise air operation in history." China condemns the massive US-Israeli strike on Iran and demands an immediate ceasefire, while its embassy in Israel urges citizens to evacuate via Taba.

on Iran and demands an immediate ceasefire, while its embassy in Israel urges citizens to evacuate via Taba. The streets of Tehran, Karaj, and Mashhad are filled with celebrating Iranians following the elimination of Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Direct US naval clash. American forces successfully sank a Jamaran-class Iranian corvette in the Gulf of Oman, prompting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to launch a barrage of ballistic missiles directly at the USS Abraham Lincoln ( a US Navy aircraft carrier ).

Internal security headquarters obliterated. Israeli fighter jets completely destroyed the central command facility of Iran's internal security forces in Tehran, with the military revealing that 40 senior Iranian commanders were eliminated in just one minute during the opening strikes.

Ahmadinejad reportedly eliminated. Iranian state media indicated that former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed alongside his bodyguards during a precision Israeli strike on his private neighborhood in eastern Tehran, further crippling the regime's political landscape.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: The site of fomer IRanian President Ahmedinejad's home following the strike / Social media

05:05 p.m. | American officials explicitly denied the attack on the aircraft carrier Lincoln. US defense officials flatly rejected the Iranian claim regarding a successful ballistic missile strike on the USS Abraham Lincoln (a US Navy aircraft carrier).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: IDF obliterates the headquarters of the Iranian internal security forces / Credit: IDF

05:00 p.m. | The IDF initiated an additional wave of strikes directly in the heart of Tehran. Initial military reports indicate the Israeli Air Force has launched a fresh wave of bombing runs targeting the heart of Tehran (the capital of Iran).

04:57 p.m. | The global shipping giant Maersk officially suspended all maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Maersk (the Danish shipping company) announced it immediately halted all sailing through the Strait of Hormuz (a key maritime chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman) amid the rapidly escalating regional conflict.

04:48 p.m. | The US military announced three American soldiers were killed and five were critically wounded in action. Three American service members were killed in combat operations and five suffered critical injuries during Operation EPIC FURY. Several other soldiers sustained mild injuries from shrapnel and concussions, though military medical personnel expect them to return to active duty shortly. "Significant combat operations continue, and our response effort is still ongoing," military officials stated. "The situation is dynamic, and therefore out of respect for the families, we will refrain from publishing additional information, including the names of the fallen, until 24 hours pass from the time of updating the immediate family members."

04:41 p.m. | An Iranian UAV struck a United Arab Emirates drilling rig in the Persian Gulf. Media channels affiliated with the Shiite axis reported that a hostile Iranian drone successfully targeted an Emirati maritime rig, escalating the regional conflict.

04:40 p.m. | The IDF obliterated the general headquarters of the Iranian internal security forces. Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets successfully completed an additional wave of precision strikes in the skies above Tehran. Directed by the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Operations Directorate, the jets bombed dozens of central regime command centers. During the assault, the military completely destroyed the general headquarters of the internal security forces. This facility served as a vital command and control center linking the regime's top brass to terror forces in the field, and it historically orchestrated the brutal suppression of the Iranian people.

04:30 p.m. | The US military announced the sinking of an Iranian warship. American forces struck a Jamaran-class Iranian corvette during the opening salvos of Operation EPIC FURY. Military officials confirmed the warship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman, just off the pier in Chabahar (an Iranian port city).

04:25 p.m. | Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently en route to the devastated scene in Beit Shemesh to survey the missile damage firsthand.

04:22 p.m. | "A new supreme leader can be chosen within a day or two," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared. Speaking to the Al Jazeera network, Araghchi directly addressed President Trump's calls for regime change in Tehran. "Regime change is an impossible task," the foreign minister insisted. "The absence or death of a leader does not mean the system collapses."

04:12 p.m. | A 102-year-old man sustained severe injuries while rushing to a protected space in Ramat Gan (a city in central Israel). MDA (Israel's national emergency medical service) reported that the elderly citizen fell down a flight of stairs during the sirens. Paramedics rushed him to Ichilov Hospital (a major medical center in Tel Aviv), where he remains in serious and unstable condition with a severe head injury.

04:04 p.m. | Abu Dhabi (the capital of the UAE) reported that UAV fragments crashed into the Israeli embassy compound, injuring a woman and a child. The Emirati Communications Ministry confirmed it is actively investigating an incident where drone remnants struck the facade of the Etihad Towers complex. Authorities reported that a mother and her son suffered mild injuries, while the building sustained minor property damage. The ministry clarified that the explosions were the result of active air defense interceptions and urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation.

04:02 p.m. | Iran supposedly targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln (a US Navy aircraft carrier) with ballistic missiles. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps formally claimed they launched four ballistic missiles toward the American warship.

03:53 p.m. | Open-source intelligence analysts revealed that B-2 bombers (US stealth strategic bombers) participated in the overnight strikes. Four American stealth bombers struck targets across Iran between Saturday and Sunday. Based on military aviation tracking data, the bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and executed the long-range mission without landing, supported by a fleet of five aerial refueling tankers.

03:45 p.m. | Police Commissioner Daniel Levy arrived at the Beit Shemesh impact zone and described it as a "hard scene." Surveying the collapsed structures, Levy stated, "A hard scene with many casualties. There are dead and wounded – I will not expand on numbers. Our main challenge is to understand what happened and to make every effort so that God forbid no one remains under the ruins. We opened the 115 hotline – if anyone has a missing person, call this number."

03:30 p.m. | The official death toll from the Beit Shemesh missile impact tragically rose to nine victims.

03:22 p.m. | Iranian state media reported the elimination of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The ILNA news agency reported that Ahmadinejad and his personal bodyguards were killed during the Israeli strikes on Tehran on Saturday. According to the report, a precision strike hit the Narmak neighborhood in eastern Tehran, near his private residence. Ahmadinejad served as Iran's president from 2005 to 2013, though the regime had heavily marginalized him in recent years. Official confirmation from Tehran regarding his death remains pending.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: The site of fomer IRanian President Ahmedinejad's home following the strike / Social media

03:10 p.m. | Beit Shemesh fire station commander Avi Harush described a dramatic infant rescue from the rubble. Standing at the scene of the direct hit, Harush recounted, "Our fire station fell apart. When we arrived at the scene we saw dozens of dusty children running. We understood we needed to go inside, and then we identified a hole in the ground, a collapse into a public shelter. We entered and saw a mother holding a baby. The fighter took off equipment and entered – together we pulled the baby out."

03:01 p.m. | Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg urged residents to stay away from the devastating impact zone. Speaking to Channel 12, Greenberg said, "A large and massive scene of destruction. Currently, there is no fear of trapped people, there are wounded in varying degrees. We ask residents not to come to the area. This is the time to strengthen and follow the instructions. We have not met such a case – we are currently in a hard event. Some of the wounded were evacuated from inside the shelter."

02:49 p.m. | The death toll from the devastating missile strike in Beit Shemesh officially climbed to nine. Emergency services confirmed six murdered, but then two who were in critical condition succumbed to their wounds. At least 20 others wounded at the scene of the direct impact, following the latest massive missile barrage launched from Iran.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: The devastation in Beit Shemesh following the missile barrage / Credit: Magen David Adom/Article 27a of Israel's intellectual property law

02:48 p.m. | Authorities completely blocked the entrance to Beit Shemesh from Route 38 (a major intercity road in Israel). Following the deadly missile impact inside the city, police shut down two traffic lanes at the Nahshonim Interchange, completely sealing off the main entrance to Beit Shemesh.

02:47 p.m. | Foreign ministers from the Gulf Arab states rushed to convene an emergency discussion following the Iranian strikes. A diplomatic source in the Gulf told the Al Arabiya network that regional leaders scheduled an urgent Zoom meeting to address the escalating regional warfare.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: The debris following a missile hit on the Beit Shemesh area / Use under the Israel intellectual property law Section 27 a

02:40 p.m. | Rescue forces described a "complex scene" after two residential buildings collapsed in Beit Shemesh. New details emerged from the devastating impact site where the Lahava unit (Israel's elite national fire and rescue unit) was urgently deployed. A senior official in the unit stated, "A complex and difficult scene. We are conducting an internal scan to neutralize gas and blast explosions." A Fire and Rescue Services official added that responders are dealing with a highly severe incident.

02:34 p.m. | Initial reports confirmed four people were killed as a result of the direct hit in Beit Shemesh. Note that this figure was later updated as rescue operations uncovered more victims.

02:33 p.m. | Education Minister Yoav Kish announced that the education system will immediately transition to remote learning. Following a comprehensive security situational assessment, Kish stated, "Starting Monday, the education system transitions to remote learning."

02:29 p.m. | Lufthansa (the German flagship airline) suspended all its flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi until March 4. The airline formally updated its schedule and further noted that the airspace of the United Arab Emirates will remain strictly off-limits for its flights up to and including that date.

02:25 p.m. | MDA (Israel's national emergency medical service) confirmed rescue operations are ongoing at the impact zone in Beit Shemesh. Medics treated 20 casualties at the location, including three victims in critical condition, two in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and 14 who suffered mild injuries.

02:08 p.m. | At least 20 people sustained injuries during the Beit Shemesh attack, including three young children fighting for their lives in critical condition. The Fire and Rescue Services reported that the structure suffered a catastrophic direct hit and collapsed, sparking fears that several residents remain trapped beneath the rubble.

02:06 p.m. | Security forces located an interceptor fragment inside a residential neighborhood in Herzliya (a city in central Israel). Following blaring alarms in the area, police and rescue units arrived at the scene to conduct thorough scans. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. One local resident recounted, "A part of an interceptor fell in our house."

02:05 p.m. | Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited the impact scene in Tel Aviv and vowed to rebuild. Standing outside the destroyed home, Smotrich stated, "We are at the scene in a house that suffered a direct hit on Saturday. Notice how the entire house is destroyed. The woman who lives here, an elderly tenant, obeyed the instructions, evacuated to the safe room, and came out thank God without a scratch. I implore you, let us all obey the instructions. The protected space saves lives. We will demolish this house and rebuild it."

01:55 p.m. | A 10-year-old girl suffered serious injuries during a missile impact in central Israel. Emergency medics transferred her for urgent care, while 15 additional victims were treated for mild injuries at the scene.

01:47 p.m. | A ballistic missile launched from Iran struck the roof of a building in central Israel. First responders rushed to the scene, though no casualties have been reported thus far.

01:30 p.m. | Alarms relentlessly sounded across the entire country following massive barrages of incoming missiles from Iran.

01:26 p.m. | Missile fire aggressively expanded to the north as military officials warned that alarms are expected nationwide.

01:22 p.m. | The IDF proudly confirmed the destruction of two Iranian fighter jets caught on the tarmac. The IDF Spokesperson announced that the Israeli Air Force successfully bombed two Iranian fighter jets – an F-5 and an F-4 – right as they were ready for takeoff. The military statement elaborated, "The strike was carried out to damage the activity of the Iranian Air Force and to deepen the damage to the defense systems of the regime."

01:19 p.m. | The government officially approved an emergency compensation package, ensuring any resident whose home was damaged will receive 2,000 shekels (approximately $555). The cabinet unanimously passed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to transfer immediate financial assistance through the Interior Ministry. The funds are earmarked for local authorities directly hit during Operation Lion's Roar and will be distributed per person for uninhabitable homes.

01:14 p.m. | Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Tel Aviv impact scene and called for unity. "There is no opposition and no coalition until we remove this threat," Bennett declared. "Now is the turn of the Iranian people to rise, revolt, and free themselves."

01:09 p.m. | Providing a momentary sigh of relief, MDA stated, "At this stage, there are no known casualties" following the most recent nationwide missile barrage.

01:07 p.m. | President Isaac Herzog surveyed the destruction at the Tel Aviv impact scene where a 60-year-old woman was killed on Saturday. Herzog firmly stated, "We are in a war – he who comes to kill you, rise early to kill him. There is a massive coalition standing with us against this terrible enemy and all its proxies."

01:04 p.m. | A scorching fragment from an Iranian missile hit a gas accumulator in Jerusalem, immediately sparking a dangerous fire. Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze, and officials confirmed there were no casualties.

01:02 p.m. | Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem praised the eliminated Iranian leader. Qassem stated, "Master Ali Khamenei won the greatest honor – death in the path of the Master of Martyrs of Imam Hussein. He led the march of jihad and resistance against the tyrannical and oppressive American and Israeli forces, the enemies of religion and humanity, and thereby achieved a great victory and supreme honor, after ending his life."

12:53 p.m. | Blaring alarms triggered across the country following aggressive launches from Iran. Additionally, military radars detected a hostile UAV infiltrating the airspace over Jerusalem and the Samaria area.

12:40 p.m. | The IDF Spokesperson warned civilians that fresh launches from Iran were identified, cautioning that alarms are expected in the coming minutes across widespread communities.

12:35 p.m. | Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani openly threatened to strike Israel and the US with unprecedented force. Larijani continued to escalate his rhetoric in a social media post, promising a painful retaliatory strike.

12:32 p.m. | Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly condemned the elimination of Khamenei. The Russian leader blasted the joint operation, calling it a "cynical murder contrary to all standards of human morality and international law."

12:31 p.m. | North Korea labeled the allied strikes in Iran as "illegal aggression." The rogue state's official news agency, KCNA, published a sharp condemnation declaring the Israeli strikes possessed zero legal validity.

12:24 p.m. | Senior security officials broke out in applause for Netanyahu during a tense security consultation. Hours after the opening strike of Operation Lion's Roar on Saturday, defense chiefs praised the Prime Minister's decisive leadership.

12:13 p.m. | Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the IDF is operating a ceaseless airlift. Katz stated, "For the first time in Operation Lion's Roar, Israeli Air Force planes in 'stand-in' over the skies of Tehran in a powerful strike on regime and suppression targets in the heart of Tehran, in accordance with the IDF plan as approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and by me. From now on, a ceaseless airlift will operate for a powerful strike on tornado targets in Tehran."

11:50 a.m. | National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the strike scene in Tel Aviv and declared the enemy decapitated. Ben-Gvir stated, "We made history, the head of the snake was severed. There were those who expressed doubts – we are winning in Iran and will destroy it to the end. Ultimately these Nazis want to destroy us. They want to eliminate us and we are eliminating them one by one. We will continue to lead the State of Israel."

11:43 a.m. | British authorities revealed Iran recklessly launched two missiles toward Cyprus. Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed the projectiles flew toward the island nation hosting vital British military bases. "We are quite confident that they were not aimed toward our bases," Healey stated, though he cautioned, "This shows how indiscriminate the Iranian response is." He also noted that 300 British soldiers were stationed in close proximity to the targeted areas in Bahrain.

11:27 a.m. | The IDF Spokesperson vowed to relentlessly chase the enemies of Israel. Effie Duprin shared an old tweet by Khamenei from October 10, 2023, where the Iranian leader praised the October 7 massacres. Duprin wrote, "We will not forget October 7. We will continue to chase the enemies of Israel – from the architects of the attack to the terrorists who took part in the massacre."

11:18 a.m. | A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Kyushu (a southern Japanese island) area in Japan, adding a natural disaster to the global news cycle.

11:06 a.m. | Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly addressed the Iranian people in Persian, promising them their moment will come soon. In a video uploaded to X, Netanyahu stated, "Citizens of Iran, the time has come to unite for a historic mission. In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terror regime. We will create conditions for the brave people of Iran so they can break free from the chains of tyranny. Do not miss this opportunity. This is an opportunity that comes only once in a generation. Do not give up because your moment will come soon."

10:37 a.m. | The military released footage documenting IDF strikes directly in the heart of Tehran (the capital of Iran). Speaking at the Hatzerim base (an Israeli Air Force base), IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told forces, "I trust you to carry out the mission with great excellence."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: PM Netanyahu calls on Iranians to claim freedom / Credit: PMO

10:24 a.m. | Alarms sounded across the central region and the Jerusalem area.

10:21 a.m. | Echoes of explosions resounded across northern Tehran late Sunday morning. Following the IDF Spokesperson's announcement regarding a widespread strike against the regime in the heart of the Iranian capital, heavy blasts rocked the northern districts of the city.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Israeli airstrikes in Tehran / Credit: Social media

10:20 a.m. | The IDF struck Iranian terror regime targets directly in the heart of Tehran. The IDF Spokesperson announced that for the first time since the launch of Operation Lion's Roar, the Israeli Air Force – directed by the Military Intelligence Directorate – initiated a massive wave of strikes against regime targets in the capital. Over the past day, Israeli fighter jets conducted extensive bombing runs to establish aerial superiority and clear the path to Tehran.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Celebrations in Iran following death of Khamenei / Credit: Social media

10:16 a.m. | Sirens were activated in the center of the country and across the Sharon region.

10:13 a.m. | Alarms were just activated in Haifa and the surrounding metropolitan area.

10:05 a.m. | The military officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The IDF Spokesperson released a formal announcement stating that the Iranian leader was killed on Saturday during a targeted Israeli strike on his office as part of Operation Lion's Roar.

10:00 a.m. | Alarms were triggered in the south and center of the country.

09:55 a.m. | Incoming rocket sirens sounded in the Jordan Valley. Alarms were activated a short time ago in the community of Hemdat.

09:42 a.m. | Tehran appointed Ahmad Vahidi as the new general commander of the Revolutionary Guards. According to Iranian state media, Vahidi officially assumed command on Sunday morning after his predecessor, Mohammad Pakpour, was eliminated during the massive Israeli strikes on Saturday.

09:12 a.m. | The IDF Home Front Command cleared residents to leave their protected spaces in several regions across the country. Military officials confirmed that civilians may exit their shelters at this time, with the strict exception of those residing in the northern region.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Iran's state media announce death of Khamenei / Credit: Social media

09:01 a.m. | Alarms were activated across the north.

08:54 a.m. | Alarms triggered across the country. Sirens sounded in the Shfela and the central region. Authorities urged civilians to strictly follow the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command.

08:39 a.m. | Tehran officially confirmed the elimination of the Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff. Iranian state media verified on Sunday morning that Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed during the Israeli strikes of Operation Lion's Roar.

08:32 a.m. | A senior official in the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, Mohammad Baseri, was reportedly eliminated. Iranian state media announced on Sunday morning that Baseri was killed in the joint US-Israeli wave of strikes. The senior intelligence officer was heavily wanted for his suspected involvement in the 2007 abduction of retired FBI special agent Robert A. Levinson, who disappeared while visiting the Iranian island of Kish in the Persian Gulf. In 2010, the US Department of the Treasury slapped crippling sanctions on Baseri due to his suspected role in the kidnapping.

08:28 a.m. | Arab media reported rocket launches targeting the American military base in Erbil (the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan). According to regional reports, projectiles were fired toward the US installation in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

08:17 a.m. | Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of United States Central Command, stated, "The first 24 hours of Operation EPIC FURY. The president ordered a bold action, and our brave soldiers – on land, at sea, in the air, in the Marines, in the Space Force, and in the Coast Guard – are answering the call."

08:11 a.m. | Mass mourning rallies are currently sweeping through Isfahan (a major Iranian city) following the targeted elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

08:08 a.m. | The AFP news agency reported that a fresh series of explosions echoed across Dubai (a major city in the UAE).

08:04 a.m. | Shiite Lebanese journalist Nadim Koteich quoted a senior diplomatic source who delivered a stark warning. The source said, "If the remaining senior officials in the leadership of Iran do not seize the moment, they will soon meet with Khamenei."

07:50 a.m. | Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated, "We prepared ourselves for all scenarios and even made plans for the post-Khamenei phase." Meanwhile, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani announced that a temporary leadership council had been established in strict accordance with the constitution. The council will assume the supreme leader's responsibilities until a formal successor is elected. Larijani emphasized, "The armed forces are carrying out a tremendous mission in dealing with the plot to divide Iran, and everyone must unite around them."

07:49 a.m. | Israeli defense officials are currently analyzing the morning missile barrages launched toward Israel and the Gulf states. The attack patterns consisted of single missiles fired consecutively over an extended period. Security analysts assess this might be a deliberate Iranian attempt to exhaust Israeli citizens by forcing them to remain in bomb shelters for hours. However, officials are also examining the possibility that the sporadic fire is a direct consequence of the targeted assassinations of senior regime officials, which likely severely impaired Tehran's ability to manage a coordinated military campaign. Meanwhile, the IDF continues its real-time hunt for enemy launchers and ballistic missiles across Iranian territory, aiming to significantly reduce the rate of fire directed at Israel.

07:42 a.m. | Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani issued a defiant statement. "The enemy deludes himself if he thinks that the elimination of leaders will destabilize Iran," Larijani said. "The Iranian people proved their loyalty to their leadership. We cared for the leader, and we know well that the enemy is aware of his place in the hearts of the Iranian people. Therefore, we will break the hearts of our enemies. Khamenei insisted on continuing his life as usual without any exceptional measures. The Iranian people will overcome this historic turning point with determination and strength. The United States is imperialist and seeks to loot the wealth of the Iranian people."

07:40 a.m. | Larijani declared, "In the 12-day war, the enemy faced the people who maintained solidarity. Over a period of months, they adopted various methods to exhaust the Iranian nation and government, but stability still prevailed. The Iranian nation did not allow the country to be divided. America and the Zionist regime burned the hearts of the Iranian nation, and we will burn their hearts too."

07:26 a.m. | "Iran has just announced that it is about to attack very hard today, harder than ever," Trump stated. "It better not do that. Because if Iran does that, we will hit it with a force never seen before."

07:40 a.m. | Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani declared, "In the 12-day war, the enemy faced the people who maintained solidarity. Over a period of months, they adopted various methods to exhaust the Iranian nation and government, but stability still prevailed. The Iranian nation did not allow the country to be divided. America and the Zionist regime burned the hearts of the Iranian nation, and we will burn their hearts too."

07:26 a.m. | "Iran has just announced that it is about to attack very hard today, harder than ever," Trump stated. "It better not do that. Because if Iran does that, we will hit it with a force never seen before."

07:23 a.m. | Larijani will deliver a statement shortly. The senior official is widely considered the central figure practically managing the regime during the ongoing war.

07:17 a.m. | The IDF Home Front Command announced that civilians may leave their protected spaces but must remain in close proximity to them in multiple areas. In the Western Negev region, this includes Urim, Noam Industrial Zone, Eshbol, Beit HaGadi, Bror Hayil, Brosh, Dorot, Zrua, Yoshivia, Mabu'im, Ma'agalim, Givolim, Melilot, Nir Moshe, Nir Akiva, Netivot, Patish, Pa'amei Tashaz, Klahim, Ruhama, Shavei Darom, Sde Tzvi, Shibolim, Sharsheret, Tashur, Tidhar, and Talmei Bilu. In the Gaza border communities, the directive applies to Avshalom, Or HaNer, Erez, Be'eri, Bnei Netzarim, Gevim, Sapir College, Gvar'am, Dekel, Zikim, Zimrat, Shuva, Holit, Zikim Beach, Re'im Campground – Nova Memorial, Yevul, Yad Mordechai, Yakhini, Yated, Kissufim, Kfar Maimon and Tushia, Kfar Aza, Kerem Shalom, Karmia, Mivtahim, Ami'oz, Yesha, Magen, Nir Am Shooting Range, Mefalsim, Naveh, Nahal Oz, Nir Yitzhak, Nir Oz, Nir Am, Nirim, Netiv HaAsara, Sufa, Sa'ad, Ein HaBesor, Ein HaShlosha, Alumim, Pri Gan, Tzohar, Ohad, Re'im, Sde Nitzan, Sdei Avraham, Sderot, Ibim, Shokeda, Shlomit, Talmei Eliyahu, Talmei Yosef, and Tkuma.

07:10 a.m. | According to foreign reports, Ahmed Vahidi is the replacement for the commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran who was eliminated. However, there is still no official announcement. Vahidi was deeply involved in past terrorist attacks against the Jewish community in Argentina.

07:06 a.m. | MDA (Israel's national emergency medical service) stated that at this stage, no reports of direct impacts have been received. MDA teams deployed to treat several cases of people who were injured on the way to the protected space, alongside anxiety victims. MDA urged the public to strictly obey the life-saving instructions of the IDF Home Front Command.

06:59 a.m. | In Iraq, local reports indicate that Shiite demonstrators attempted to infiltrate the Green Zone (the heavily fortified diplomatic and government area) of the embassies in Baghdad before being blocked by security mechanisms.

انهار مذيع القناه الايرانيه بالبكاء على الهواء مباشرة أثناء قراءته خبر مقتل خامنئي. pic.twitter.com/dRkQVIUrol — عمر مدنيه (@Omar_Madaniah) March 1, 2026

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Iranian celebrations abroad following Khamenei's death

06:54 a.m. | Extensive fire was reported across all parts of the country, triggering alerts in the Dan region, the Shfela region, the Yarkon region, the Samaria region, the Sharon region, the Judea region, the Western Negev region, the Central Negev region, the Dead Sea region, and the Southern Negev region.

06:43 a.m. | The IDF clarified that civilians who receive an alert are required to stay in the protected space and not leave until receiving explicit instruction from the IDF Home Front Command. If an alert was not received, residents must remain in close proximity to a protected space. The IDF Spokesperson reiterated the directive forbidding the publication or sharing of impact locations and documentation.

06:39 a.m. | Alarms continuously sounded in the central region, the Shfela, Jerusalem, and Samaria as rocket and missile fire triggered alerts across the Lachish region, the Western Lachish region, the Sharon region, the Yarkon region, the Judea foothills region, the Judea region, the Dead Sea region, and the Jordan Valley region.

06:38 a.m. | Al Jazeera reported echoes of heavy explosions in Qatar as a result of active interceptions in the skies above Doha.

06:33 a.m. | Massive fire from Iran targeted extensive parts of the country.

06:32 a.m. | At this stage, emergency services confirmed no reports of impacts have been received. MDA teams deployed to treat several individuals who were injured while rushing to the protected space.

06:29 a.m. | The Washington Post reported that two key leaders actively pushed Trump to attack Iran – Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite his country outwardly calling for a diplomatic solution.

06:13 a.m. | The IDF stated that missiles launched from Iran toward Israel were successfully identified. The defense systems immediately engaged to intercept the incoming threat. In the preceding minutes, the IDF Home Front Command had distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas.

06:08 a.m. | The IDF reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iran was intercepted in the Arava (the valley extending south of the Dead Sea). In addition, authorities confirmed that the alerts activated in Eilat were the result of a false identification.

05:56 a.m. | The incident involving the hostile aircraft infiltration into Eilat concluded after three interceptions took place in a minute and a half.

05:40 a.m. | China urgently called for an immediate ceasefire. Beijing condemned the joint strikes on Iran, calling them blatant aggression toward a sovereign state. Simultaneously, the Chinese embassy in Israel issued a notice advising its citizens to evacuate to safe areas or leave for Egypt via Taba (the border crossing south of Eilat).

05:08 a.m. | Discussing the day after Khamenei, Reuters reported that a council composed of the Iranian president, the head of the judiciary, and one of the clerics of the Guardian Council (the body overseeing elections and legislation in Iran) will temporarily assume the supreme leadership roles.

05:07 a.m. | Ali Shamkhani was successfully eliminated. Furthermore, the senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour were killed in the massive US-Israeli strikes.

04:40 a.m. | The CIA headquarters in Dubai was reportedly attacked a few minutes ago.

04:39 a.m. | Senator Lindsey Graham aggressively pushed back against European countries, claiming they had become pathetically soft-hearted. While certain European countries urged the US to return to negotiations, most Republicans in Congress – and even some Democrats like Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania – firmly supported the military action. "To our European allies, you have become pathetically soft-hearted and lost your motivation to fight evil, unless it is located right next to your home," Graham wrote on social media.

04:17 a.m. | US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the Iranian regime had been given a clear opportunity to reach an agreement, but refused, and now bears the ultimate consequences. Writing on the X network, Hegseth declared, "Tonight, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War launched Operation EPIC FURY, the most lethal, most complex, and most precise air operation in history. The Iranian regime was given an opportunity, but it refused to reach an agreement, and now it bears the consequences. For almost fifty years Iran has attacked and killed Americans, and always sought to obtain the most powerful weapons in the world to advance its radical cause. Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began to treat this cancer. We will not tolerate powerful missiles aimed toward the American people. These missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran's missile production array. The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And as President Trump has said his whole life, Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon. The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world, as Iran has done, we will chase after you and kill you."

04:00 a.m. | The Israeli Air Force completed a decisive strike on roughly 30 targets across western and central Iran. Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate, completing an additional wave of strikes to cripple Iran's ballistic missile array and air defense systems.

03:54 a.m. | Iranian state media officially reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed inside his office during the early morning hours of Saturday.

02:24 a.m. | The Fars news agency, citing sources closely tied to the office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, reported that his daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law were eliminated in the Israeli strikes.

02:01 a.m. | Authorities in Bahrain announced that their local air defense systems intercepted 45 missiles and 9 UAVs launched from Iran, including deadly drones of the Shahed 136 type.

01:47 a.m. | MDA received a concerning report regarding an impact in the moshavim of Mahseya and Zanoah, located adjacent to Beit Shemesh.

01:11 a.m. | The Interior Ministry in Bahrain announced that a residential building in the capital city of Manama had been attacked. According to the announcement, authorized authorities operated to secure the scene and treat the damage, amid indications that additional high-rise buildings were also struck.

00:41 a.m. | Exiled leader Reza Pahlavi released a dramatic statement claiming that the Islamic Republic has practically reached its end and that any attempt to appoint a successor to Khamenei will fail. He actively called on the army and security forces not to try to preserve the crumbling regime, defining this as the final opportunity to join the nation. Urging the public to prepare for a widespread presence in the streets, he declared, "Together we will bring the final victory and celebrate the freedom of Iran."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Celebrations in Tel Aviv / Use according Article 27 of Israel's intellectual property law

00:30 a.m. | The IDF Spokesperson confirmed that the Israeli Air Force had completed an additional wave of strikes against the ballistic missile array and the air defense systems of the Iranian terror regime. Among the targets successfully struck was a key launch site in the Qom area, where ballistic missiles of the Qader H-1 type were securely stored, carrying hundreds of kilograms (hundreds of pounds) of explosive material. The IDF stated that destroying this infrastructure thwarted dozens of incoming launches toward Israel.

00:16 a.m. | Spontaneous demonstrations against the Islamic regime broke out in Karaj, Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad. According to the Manoto network, security forces violently opened fire toward demonstrators in Mashhad as Iranians flooded the streets to celebrate the death of the dictator.

00:10 a.m. | The Defense Ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced that its Air Force and air defense arrays intercepted and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 UAVs launched toward the country. According to the announcement, 132 missiles were intercepted and five fell into the sea; of the 209 UAVs, 195 were intercepted, and 14 fell in the country's territory and caused minor damage.

9:35: Israeli official says Khamenei eliminated: An Israeli source reports that Supreme Leader Khamenei has been eliminated, along with the top tier of Iran's leadership.

9:18: Reports in Iran: Explosions were reported in the city of Urmia in West Azerbaijan province, in northwestern Iran.

8:52: Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement: "Many signs Khamenei is gone; we will strike thousands of regime targets"

The prime minister addressed the media this evening. "This fateful operation will continue as long as necessary; patience is required. We have an alliance for peace and an alliance for war. This war will lead to peace — real peace. There are many signs that the tyrant is gone. We destroyed Khamenei's compound, and there are many signs he is no longer alive. In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets in Iran and create the conditions for the Iranian people to free themselves from the regime."

8:23: A senior American official told Israel Hayom that the strikes will continue for several days, with the aim of collapsing the regime or neutralizing it entirely. He described the operation as a "great success," achieved despite failed negotiations due to Iranian intransigence. The official made clear that the objective is to free the region and the world from the Iranian threat: "The regime will collapse or become irrelevant."

8:07: Israeli Air Force intercepts a UAV launched from Iran:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Credit: IDF

7:49: IDF Persian-language spokesperson Lt. Col. (res.) Kamal Penhasi: "Urgent warning to those present in the G Industrial Complex in Isfahan, as marked on the map: In the coming minutes, the IDF will strike military infrastructure in the area. All residents of the village of Mazra'a are asked to remain indoors and not to leave until morning."

7:26: At least four senior officials in the Iranian regime's Intelligence Ministry were killed in aerial strikes on Saturday, Iran International has learned. Among the dead: Javad Pourhossein, head of the foreign intelligence unit; Mohammad-Reza Baghestani, head of the security unit; Ali Kheirandish, head of the counterterrorism unit; and Saeed Ahya Hamidi, an adviser on the war with Israel.

7:13: Israel and the US timed the operation based on precise intelligence about a gathering of senior regime figures, The Wall Street Journal reveals. The intelligence enabled simultaneous strikes on three meeting sites in broad daylight, exploiting the element of surprise and eliminating several senior Iranian officials. It was the targeted intelligence that ultimately determined the timing of the unprecedented attack.

6:26: A Jordanian military source confirmed that the kingdom intercepted 13 ballistic missiles fired from Iran and dozens of drones — 49 projectiles in total.

6:00: Sirens sound in Northern Israel and the Jerusalem area.

5:56: Iran reportedly closes Strait of Hormuz: A source within the EU naval mission in the Persian Gulf told Reuters that vessels in the area received a radio communication from the Revolutionary Guards navy stating: "No ship is authorized to pass through the strait." Iran has not officially confirmed the order, though it has threatened to do so for years. The closure of the strait — through which roughly 20% of global oil trade passes — could significantly impact energy prices worldwide.

5:21: The IDF spokesperson confirms that the Air Force is currently striking missile launchers in Iran.

5:08: A 17-year-old was lightly wounded by shrapnel in the Arab town of Kafr Qasim.



4:43: Initial report: hit in central Israel. No casualties reported at this time.

4:24: In an exclusive interview with NBC, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that, to his knowledge, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is still alive, despite reports of strikes targeting the regime's top leadership.

4:19: Saudi Arabia on Iran: "We will take all measures to defend our land, including the option to respond to aggression."

3:53: Two sources with knowledge of Israel's military operations, along with one regional source, said they believe Iranian Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli strikes, Reuters reports.

3:44: The IDF has identified that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel.

3:00: Iranian missile debris has fallen in Doha, Qatar:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Strikes in Iran / Arab media



2:37: The IDF has identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.

2:19: Sirens expected in Northern Israel, following the identification of launches.

1:44: The Iranian army has announced that a wave of dozens of drones has been launched toward Israel.

12:51: Regional sources confirm that a US military base in Saudi Arabia has been targeted.

CENTCOM's joint operations center is working intensively to coordinate defense operations for American bases and Gulf state infrastructure.

On the Israeli front, Jordan and the United States are participating in intercepting missiles launched toward Israel. There are American efforts to bring the British into the effort as well, operating from their bases in Jordan and Cyprus. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are currently focused on defending themselves.

12:44: Saudi Arabia has condemned Iran's attack on the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

12:30: Initial assessments indicate that at least three senior Iranian officials were killed in the strikes, including Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Military Intelligence chief Saleh Asadi.

12:30: Report: American base in Iraqi Kurdistan attacked. Security sources report that a U.S. military base in Iraqi Kurdistan was targeted in a rocket attack.

12:28: The IDF has identified that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory a short time ago. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

12:03 Multiple high-ranking members of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and various political officials have been killed in the initial waves of the joint US-Israeli offensive, according to sources close to the Tehran government who spoke with Reuters. The strikes were precision-targeted at the regime's command-and-control centers.

12:00 In southern Israel, authorities reported falling shrapnel from an interceptor missile. No casualties have been reported thus far.

11:57 Labor Minister Yariv Levin has signed an emergency order ensuring that essential personnel at critical factories remain at their posts. This decision, made in coordination with Defense Minister Israel Katz, applies to all areas currently under a "special situation on the home front," provided they follow Home Front Command (the military body responsible for civil defense) safety protocols.

11:54 Tragedy struck Abu Dhabi today as the UAE's state news agency confirmed the first fatality related to the conflict. One individual was killed when defense systems intercepted incoming missiles fired by Iranian forces.

11:52 Red Alert sirens are currently blaring across the length and breadth of Israel. The public is urged to seek shelter immediately.

11:51 A resident of the Valleys region (northern Israel) was lightly injured after being struck by falling munitions fragments. Israel Police are currently on-site managing the situation.

11:50 The conflict has reached the Saudi capital. AFP reports that multiple explosions were heard echoing through Riyadh as regional tensions boil over.

11:48 Eyewitnesses in Dubai informed Reuters of a second massive explosion rocking the city within the last hour.

11:47 In Jerusalem, there is a sense of "significant success" regarding the first wave of strikes. Officials believe several key regime figures – including IRGC commanders and ministers involved in the brutal suppression of domestic protests – have been neutralized.

11:43 The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has issued a desperate plea for citizens to evacuate major cities, warning that the Israeli and American bombardment of Tehran and other urban centers is likely to persist.

11:39 The IDF's Persian-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Kamil Panasi, issued a chilling warning to the Iranian public: "Stay away from military industrial sites. You are in immediate danger. Leave these areas now for your own safety."

11:32 The Qatari capital of Doha reported hearing the sounds of explosions as the air war expands across the Gulf.

11:29 A new wave of Red Alert sirens has been triggered across Israel as the home front remains under heavy threat.

11:29 Retaliation has begun. Iran's Tasnim News Agency reports that the IRGC Aerospace Force has launched ballistic missiles at four major US installations: Al-Udeid in Qatar (the largest US base in the Middle East), Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra in the UAE, and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain (Fifth Fleet headquarters).

11:23 Reports are coming in of a direct hit on a residential building in the Carmel area (Haifa). Emergency services are en route; no casualties have been confirmed.

11:23 Operation "Lion's Roar" continues. The IAF (Israeli Air Force) is currently executing a second massive wave of strikes against military targets in western Iran.

11:19 Incoming missile alerts are sounding nationwide. Residents are instructed to stay in their protected rooms.

11:18 Bahraini officials confirmed that the US Fifth Fleet service center was a target of Iranian missile fire. The government has urged citizens to rely only on official news sources.

11:17 The IDF has announced a massive mobilization of 70,000 reservists to bolster the country's defenses as the regional situation deteriorates.

11:15 Simultaneous sirens are going off across multiple districts in Israel.

11:15 In Iraq, the pro-militia Sabereen News reports that the US has begun airstrikes on targets in the Jurf al-Nasr region.

11:14 Sources familiar with the operation indicate that the first phase of the US-Israel campaign was a "leadership decapitation" strike, focusing on the top tier of the Iranian government and military.

11:13 Panic has gripped the Iranian capital. Footage from Tehran shows massive queues of vehicles as thousands of residents attempt to flee the city under fire.

11:09 "The IDF and the US military have launched a broad joint operation to thoroughly strike the Iranian terror regime," stated IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin. He noted that "Operation Lion's Roar" is the result of months of secret, synchronized planning designed to eliminate existential threats to Israel.

11:09 Red Alerts are active in multiple locations across Israel.

11:07 Northern Israel has come under fire again, with sirens sounding in several communities.

11:05 The AP reports that Yemen's Houthis have officially vowed to restart their campaign of attacks in the Red Sea, adding another front to the expanding war.

11:03 Explosions have been reported near the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain as Iranian missiles hit the area.

10:59 Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is working the phones, briefing counterparts in Germany, India, Italy, and beyond. Sa'ar is clarifying the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet's objectives for the ongoing campaign.

10:58 Qatar has officially entered the fray, with a defense official confirming they used a Patriot battery to down an incoming Iranian missile.

10:57 President Isaac Herzog hailed the operation as a "dramatic and historic step." He thanked both President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their resolve in confronting the Iranian threat.

10:55 Sirens are currently wailing in Bahrain as Iranian missiles target the island nation.

10:54 In a scene of desperation in Haifa, residents of the Hadar neighborhood smashed the windows of the Masada Carmelit (underground funicular) station to gain access to the underground tunnel for shelter.

10:53 National alerts remain active as the missile threat persists.

10:50 Lufthansa has officially canceled all flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman until March 7. Weekend flights to Dubai have also been scrapped.

10:48 Red Alert sirens are sounding across the country.

10:46 The Israel Police have issued an urgent advisory for citizens to stay off the roads. "Avoid all non-essential travel to allow security and rescue forces clear paths," a spokesperson said.

10:45 Iran's state-run Tasnim news confirms that the IRGC has launched its "first wave" of drones and missiles toward the heart of Israel.

10:41 In Ashkelon, Barzilai Medical Center (Ashkelon) has moved all operations into its underground fortified hospital, preparing for a potential influx of casualties.

10:40 Shrapnel from Iranian missiles has reportedly fallen in the city of Irbid, northern Jordan.

10:40 Alerts continue to sound across the state.

10:37 "All American and Israeli assets in the Middle East are now legitimate targets," warned an Iranian official via Al Jazeera.

10:36 Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (Youssef Raghi) called for national neutrality, pleading to keep Lebanon out of the escalating crossfire.

10:34 Police Commissioner Danny Levy has placed the entire national force on an emergency skeleton footing, activating reserve units and civil defense squads to maintain order during the crisis.

10:25 Central Israel remains on high alert as the IDF confirmed a fresh barrage of missiles launched from Iran. The military urged citizens to strictly adhere to the instructions of the Home Front Command (the military body responsible for civil defense) and remain in protected spaces until further notice. "The IDF Spokesperson reiterates the warning not to publish or share the locations or footage of impacts," the military said, noting that air defenses are actively intercepting threats across the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video: Trump vows toppling regime / Credit: White House

10:24 Across the Mediterranean, the Cypriot government has moved to help foreign nationals escaping the crisis. Nicosia activated the Estia plan (an emergency evacuation and absorption protocol) earlier Saturday, readying schools and public buildings to house those fleeing the regional instability.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, a short while ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran. pic.twitter.com/nhlJTfTi8i – Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 28, 2026

10:19 "A short time ago, we embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday. He emphasized that the "murderous" regime must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. "Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," the Prime Minister added.

10:15 The sirens have also reached the north, where alerts were triggered following the detection of Iranian missiles entering Israeli airspace. Defense officials warned that the alerts would likely spread across the entire country as more launches are identified.

10:07 Widespread alerts are expected in the coming minutes as the IDF tracks multiple launches heading toward Israeli territory.

10:04 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a stern warning to Hezbollah on X (formerly Twitter), urging national unity. "We will not allow anyone to drag the country into adventures that threaten its security," Mikati wrote, calling on the Lebanese people to prioritize wisdom over external interests.

10:03 In Tehran, the regime's communications are failing. The New York Times reported a total collapse of landline infrastructure and significant cellular outages across the capital.

10:01 While rumors swirled about the leadership, the Tasnim News Agency claimed President Masoud Pezeshkian remained "completely healthy" and unharmed following the initial wave of strikes.

09:55 Iranian state media outlets like Tasnim and ISNA have reportedly come under a massive cyberattack launched in tandem with the physical bombardments, crippling their ability to broadcast.

09:52 Domestic incidents in Israel are also being monitored. In Holon (south of Tel Aviv), fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze involving several buses on HaBanai Street. While the cause is under investigation, no injuries were reported.

09:47 Israeli officials are describing the military cooperation with Washington as historic. "The coordination with the Americans is full and tight at all levels – diplomatic, security, intelligence, and military," one official said. They noted that while previous exercises like 'Juniper Oak' (a joint US-Israel military drill) paved the way, this marks the first time the two nations have launched a combined offensive using their air forces and navies.

09:45 The regional chaos has grounded civilian travel. With the closure of Israeli airspace, thousands of Israelis are stranded abroad as tourism companies and government ministries shift to emergency operations.

09:41 President Donald Trump delivered a blunt message to the Iranian military. "To the members of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), lay down your arms or you will be destroyed," Trump said, adding that while American lives may be at risk, the goal is the total destruction of Iran's missile industry. "To the Iranian people: after we finish – take control of the regime."

09:39 In Jerusalem, Netanyahu is currently leading a high-level situational assessment with a select group of top officials.

09:39 Social media has been flooded with footage of IAF (Israeli Air Force) F-15s operating over the skies of Tehran during the ongoing strike.

09:34 The Mossad reached out to the Iranian public with a message of solidarity. "We are with you; together we will return Iran to its glory days," the agency stated, urging citizens to stay safe.

09:33 Trump confirmed that the US military had initiated "major military operations" to neutralize immediate threats to American security and destroy the Iranian missile threat.

09:31 The medical sector is shifting to a war footing. Hadassah Medical Center began discharging stable patients and transferring others to underground facilities at its Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus (neighborhoods in Jerusalem) campuses. "Both underground hospital facilities are operating as of this hour," the center confirmed.

09:30 Military analysts told the New York Times that the strikes are designed to dismantle Iran's military machine, specifically targeting its arsenal of over 2,000 ballistic missiles deployed across the country.

09:29 The Home Front Command has already canceled all school activities across Israel for Monday in anticipation of further escalation following the strikes in Iran.

09:22 In Cyprus, Larnaca Airport is serving as a primary diversion point for flights unable to land in Israel. Authorities on the island are meeting to discuss further implementation of the Estia evacuation plan.

09:22 The offensive is truly multi-domain, with senior US officials telling Al Jazeera that strikes are being launched from both the air and the sea.

09:21 "The attacks are also being conducted from the sea," a senior US official reiterated to Al Jazeera.

09:06 Nadim Koteich, the former CEO of Sky News Arabia, warned that the "shocking" identities of those targeted in the Iranian leadership would be revealed in the coming hours.

09:04 As of Saturday morning, all civilian aviation in Israel has been grounded following the closure of the national airspace.

09:03 American officials told the Qatari channel Al Jazeera that the airstrikes on Iran are expected to be "wide-ranging" and persistent.

09:01 Reports from Tehran via Reuters suggest that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been evacuated to a high-security bunker as American attacks remain "in full swing." Iranian authorities have officially closed the country's airspace.

08:55 A senior American official confirmed to the New York Times that the military operations against Iran are currently in their primary phase.

08:45 The strike in Iran is a combined offensive in which Israel and the United States participated.

08:41 "The people of Israel are strong, the IDF and the Air Force are strong, and the strongest power in the world stands by us," Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said. He called for national unity, stating there is "no coalition or opposition" during such a critical hour.

08:39 As the morning progressed, more reports emerged of missile impacts in central Tehran, specifically near University Street and the Jomhuri district.

08:25 In the air, civilian flights – including Wizz Air routes from Larnaca and Sofia – were forced to circle as they were denied entry into Israeli airspace.