Faced with diplomatic impotence, war against Iran is legitimate

Trump and Netanyahu are not warriors and prefer to find diplomatic solutions to resolve conflicts. However, when rogue states like Iran or terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah or Hamas sow terror, blatantly disregard signed agreements, and pursue their nuclear program, international law is rendered irrelevant and sidelined by force of arms, the only means to impose the diplomatic agenda.

How can we admit and tolerate that for more than five decades the Islamic revolution has been responsible for the majority of acts of terror and terrorist attacks around the world and that its spiritual leader has the blood of many innocent people, women, children and old people on his hands?

Western powers have tried several approaches to negotiate with the Iranian regime, including appeasement, negotiations, and sanctions. Yet the Iranian government has not been deterred or convinced to end its nuclear program, whose primary objective is the destruction of the Jewish state.

In this context, the UN has long since lost its purpose, and Europe persists in playing a double game, sacrificing its fundamental and noble principles. For commercial reasons and out of fear of reprisals from Islamist movements, it yields to blackmail and prefers a creeping and humiliating diplomacy.

No country in Europe, and France in particular, has lacked the political audacity or military courage to eliminate terrorist leaders who have been sabotaging peace agreements and destabilizing the Middle East for decades. And yet, we are surprised that President Trump ignores and disdains the Old Continent, fails to consult his allies, and decides, along with Israel, to launch a war against Iran.

Since the proclamation of the State of Israel in 1948, this is the first time the United States and Israel have fought together against an enemy country far from their borders. This military partnership is working perfectly and controls all of the airspace in the Middle East.

Following the audacious and spectacular attack against Ayatollah Khamenei, President Macron rushed to convene the Security Council, citing the risks of renewed conflict instead of showing solidarity with the American fight against the Axis of Evil. Even more outrageous, Macron remained completely silent on the victims of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting the Israeli civilian population, some of whom are French citizens. Instead, he chose to deploy the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to reassure his Muslim allies in the Persian Gulf and the French military base in Abu Dhabi.

It is normal for France to protect its citizens and respect its defense agreements. Macron's foreign policy lacks boldness and coherence. It is content with symbolic gestures and vague promises, often unfulfilled. It is limited to pompous pronouncements, the convening of spectacular diplomatic meetings, and pointless international conferences.

How can we explain the desire for "an advanced and robust French nuclear deterrent" when faced with a rogue state and the powerlessness in the face of the scourge of Islamist terrorism?

Faced with regional crises, Macron is using all available media and diplomatic means to assert France's presence.

After the massacre of over thirty thousand Iranians in Tehran, Europe's voice was timid. France, champion of human and women's rights, merely issued vague statements without providing any concrete assistance, but after the October 7th massacre, it allowed anti-Semitic and hateful demonstrations against Israel. These days, in the streets of Paris and London, Iranian protesters are chanting "Thank you Trump, thank you Netanyahu."

The conduct and determination of these two heads of state is very different from the cowardice and abandonment of universal values ​​shown by some European leaders.

How can we not react firmly and be content with defensive measures when Iran threatens to launch its ballistic missiles and strikes a British base in Cyprus, a member country of the European Union?

The audacious and spectacular raid against Ali Khamenei is therefore justified and legitimate, despite and in spite of the fact that he was the highest-ranking Shiite Muslim dignitary. The Iranian spiritual leader was not worthy of representing a monotheistic religion. Nor was he the leader of a democratic state, but rather a messenger of a cruel, oppressive, and vengeful God. He represents a theocracy modeled on the depths of the Middle Ages, a fanatical and anti-Semitic ideology that advocates the destruction of the Jewish state. He sent his militias to kill innocent women and children in cold blood and with brutality.

Having ruined their country and failed to export the Shiite Islamist revolution, the ayatollahs are now waging a regional war for their survival. We do not want to fall into Iran's trap and participate in an endless religious war.

Composed of numerous minorities, the Iranian people are not our enemy, and they alone will decide their own destiny. The ultimate goal is the departure of the ayatollahs, the end of tyranny and oppression, and the fall of the bloody regime.

During this war, we observe that the residents of Tehran can move about freely on foot and by car, aware that Israeli strikes are precise and surgical unlike their missiles launched indiscriminately against innocent people and only target the civilian population.

The IDF proves time and again that its reach is long and that its pilots are capable of reaching targets thousands of kilometers from its borders. In the past, we have witnessed extraordinary exploits such as in Entebbe, Baghdad, Tunis, and Sudan, whether to free hostages, destroy a nuclear power plant, eliminate a PLO leader and bring down his headquarters like a house of cards, or bomb arms smuggling convoys and terrorist leaders in Syria, Lebanon, and the African deserts.

To be able to carry out such a spectacular operation, it was of course necessary to surprise the enemy and to prepare meticulously, several months in advance, with perfect coordination between all the army services and in close collaboration with the Mossad.

Once again, the Jewish state proves it's just cause to the West by revealing the true face of the Ayatollahs. Despite the perfect and exemplary coordination with the United States, we should always prioritize the absolute security of our citizens and rely solely on our intelligence services and the spectacular capabilities of the IDF and Mossad.

Ultimately, only Donald Trump will decide when the war ends. He will choose the opportune moment to be in a position of strength to begin negotiations and prepare Iranian public opinion for regime change.