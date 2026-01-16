"Their presence is unacceptable. First of all, we shouldn't negotiate with terrorists. The claims of the Qatari regime are that it mediates between Hamas and Israel... No one wants to discuss anything with terrorists. They created Hamas, they are Hamas' sponsors, they support Hamas, and push it toward illegal activity. They also promote Hamas through Qatari media via the Al Jazeera channel and others. Where does Ashraf Al-Mashrawi (a Gaza director) live? Where do all the senior Hamas officials live? In Qatar. So they shouldn't have existence in Qatar. You saw the Israeli strike against those terrorists. Such things are not acceptable in Qatar, and people don't want this to happen. We don't want their presence in Doha. They shouldn't be there."