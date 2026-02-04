Videos filmed in the Islamic Republic over the past several days show that waves of campus protests are continuing in various forms, despite what activists describe as an unprecedented massacre of demonstrators by regime forces last month.

Footage from several Iranian universities shows masked students holding signs calling for the overthrow of the regime and the release of all political prisoners. In another video, a lecturer is seen delivering a class next to a memorial display for students allegedly killed by regime forces, alongside slogans demanding the regime's downfall.

Different forms of protest have been reported at universities in the capital Tehran and in the cities of Tabriz, Shiraz and Isfahan. In Shiraz, medical students declared a strike that was joined by doctors at university-affiliated hospitals. The strike was launched in response to the planned execution of doctors who assisted protesters during the outbreak of demonstrations last month.

According to various reports, authorities have so far refrained from violently suppressing these displays of protest, instead pursuing administrative measures against students and faculty members who took part in the demonstrations.

Masih Alinejad, an exiled Iranian opposition figure, addressed the ongoing protests in a post on social media. "Have executions in Iran really stopped? No," she wrote. "This is the voice of brave students who gathered at their university, protesting and demanding an end to the executions of their classmates and doctors. The regime arrests doctors and nurses for treating the wounded and hands down death sentences against them."

At the same time, media outlets worldwide report that Iran's continued internet shutdown has dealt a severe blow to the Islamic Republic's economy, already under intense pressure due to Western sanctions.

Last week, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, told reporters that his ministry estimates the Iranian economy has suffered losses of at least 50 trillion rials, about $33 million at the current exchange rate, each day during the internet blackout.

The minister acknowledged, however, that the true figure is likely far higher, saying that other ministers and economic officials have privately offered much heavier estimates, which he did not detail.