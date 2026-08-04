Hate crimes against Jews in New York City continue to soar, with newly released police data showing a 53.3% increase in antisemitic incidents in July compared with the same month last year. Although Jews make up only about 10% of New York City's population, they were the targets of nearly 70% of all confirmed hate crimes in the city last month.

According to New York Police Department data, 33 hate crimes were confirmed across the city in July, 23 of them targeting Jews. That compared with 15 confirmed antisemitic incidents in July 2025. In addition, of 50 other incidents reported to police that remain under investigation, 29 targeted Jews. By comparison, five anti-Muslim hate crimes were confirmed in the city last month.

Since the beginning of the year, the NYPD has confirmed 360 hate crimes, a 9.4% increase over the corresponding period in 2025. Of those incidents, 205, or about 57%, targeted Jews, compared with 189 during the first seven months of last year, an increase of 8.5%.

The figures are especially striking against the backdrop of a contrasting trend in most of the city's major crime categories. New York has recorded a decline in serious violent crime, as well as historic lows in murders and shootings.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, the first Jewish person to hold the post, addressed the figures in a post on X. "I remain deeply concerned and very troubled by the unacceptable spike in all hate crimes, particularly driven by those targeting Jewish New Yorkers," Menin wrote. "We will not waver in the fight to protect our communities from hatred."

The increase in incidents comes amid growing tensions between Mayor Zohran Mamdani and broad sections of the city's Jewish community. Those tensions intensified after Mamdani called on the federal government to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, described him as a "war criminal" and released a video on the issue that received more than 100 million views.

Shortly afterward, a Jewish man was stabbed on Manhattan's Upper West Side by a suspect who, according to police, shouted "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great," during the attack.

Mamdani rejected the allegations against him and said after the figures were released that antisemitism "will never be tolerated and will never be accepted." He said the city had increased funding for the Mayor's Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes.

Jewish leaders and elected officials, however, argued that the mayor's policies and public statements were contributing to an atmosphere that allowed the continued rise in such incidents.

Avi Posnick, executive director of the Northeast region for the pro-Israel education organization StandWithUs, said it was "unfortunate, but not at all surprising, that since Mamdani took office, hate crimes, and antisemitic crimes in particular, have continued to soar. Mamdani's dangerous lies about Israel and the destructive agendas he promotes are fueling the continued surge."

New York State Assemblyman Sam Berger, an Orthodox Jewish Democrat, also criticized the mayor. "This is a mayor who has spent his career using divisive rhetoric aimed particularly at the Jewish community," Berger said. "Instead of retreating from his rhetoric, he has only intensified it."

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, warned that "Mayor Mamdani's obsession with attacking Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu is placing Jewish New Yorkers at even greater risk from those who are emboldened by his demonizing rhetoric."