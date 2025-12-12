The IDF struck a training compound on Friday morning used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force (Hezbollah's special operations unit) to train the organization's terrorists, under the direction of Northern Command and using the Israeli Air Force.
As part of the training and preparation at the camp, the terrorists underwent shooting drills and additional training in the use of various types of combat equipment, for the purpose of planning and executing terror operations against IDF forces and Israeli citizens.
As part of the strikes, additional military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terror organization was attacked in several areas of southern Lebanon, directed by the Military Intelligence Directorate.
According to Lebanese media outlets, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Tibna area in the Sidon district, in the Iqlim Tuffah area, and in the area between the villages of al-Zrariyeh and al-Nasar. Strikes were also reported near the village of Zallaya in the western Bekaa Valley area. All strikes took place in southern Lebanon.
The Kiryat Shmona municipality informed residents that, despite the strike, the assessment of the situation has not changed; there is no impact on the civilian area, and there are no special instructions.