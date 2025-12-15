The Jewish community gathered on Monday at 8 p.m. Australian time at Bondi Beach for the lighting of the second Hanukkah candle and to remember the victims of Sunday night's shooting.

A father and son opened fire on crowds and murdered 15 people during Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Fifteen people were murdered in the attack, and 38 were wounded, some critically. The victims ranged in age from 10 to 87, according to New South Wales Premier Chris Minns. Two of the wounded died overnight in Sydney hospitals.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Bondi Beach on Monday morning after ordering Australian flags lowered to half-mast following the attack. "Australia will not be divided by hate or violence," he wrote on X. "We will confront this head-on. And we will stand together in solidarity with Jewish Australians and with one another."

Memorial for the murdered Jews at the place of the massacre, Bondi Beach pic.twitter.com/PZZNZXvReQ โ Gameover๐๏ธ๐ฎ๐ฑ๐ฆ๐บ (@EricS2075) December 15, 2025

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley accused Albanese of allowing antisemitism to "spread" and failing to protect Jewish Australians. "Everything must change from today," she said. "We have seen public sites become symbols of antisemitic hate. We have seen campuses occupied and Jewish students made to feel afraid. We have seen synagogues firebombed at the direction of foreign terror states."