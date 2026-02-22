An extraordinary alliance between Jews and Kurds has been taking shape across Europe in recent months. Since the October 7 massacre, joint initiatives began emerging in several countries – congresses, solidarity demonstrations, and cultural events. "The Kurds were there for us after October 7," said Rebecca Laes-Kushner, one of the founders of the Jewish-Kurdish Alliance in Switzerland, known as the KJA. "I don't have to hide my identity from them. They actually encourage me to shout even louder that I'm Jewish and that I support Israel."

The emergence of such initiatives simultaneously in several countries led to the organization of the first Jewish-Kurdish Congress in Berlin last September. The congress drew attention from Kurds worldwide, including from Syria and Iraq. "We looked into whether there had been any meaningful cooperation between Jews and Kurds in Europe in recent years and found nothing of the kind," said Elio Adler, founder of WerteInitiative (a German civil society organization promoting democratic values) and one of the congress's organizers.

"We had three messages: to show German society that two minorities with strong identities are loyal to Germany and to democracy, to show Jews that there are people from the Middle East who stand with them, and to show Kurds that Jews see their pain and appreciate their support."

The congress drew sharp reactions from opponents. "Our enemies called it the second Zionist conference in Berlin," said Cahit Basar, secretary-general of the Kurdish Community in Germany. "But we received an excellent response from the Kurdish community. We have a saying that Jews and Kurds are partners in fate – our right to self-determination has been denied, and we share the same enemies: radical Islam, the extreme right, the extreme left, and enemies of democracy." Following its success, a follow-up conference was held in London with representatives from across the continent to build a coordinated European network. "If our communities work only for themselves, we will always be weak," Basar explained. "We have the same enemies – we need to act together."

Basar himself visited Israel in 2007 and the experience deepened his connection to the cause. "I found an open, democratic, tolerant society," he recalled. "I met a huge number of Kurdish Jews – there are about 200,000 to 300,000 in Israel. Seeing them dance and speak Kurdish freely without feeling threatened – that impressed me. Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Kurds can express themselves freely, without torture and death." Adler added, "The Kurds have always been there for the Jews. They have never let us down. There were groups whose support came and went, but the Kurds were always there."

Yet despite the Israeli government's declaration that Kurds are "our natural allies," many Kurds have been disappointed by the absence of direct help during the massacres of Kurds in northeastern Syria. "Because of their love for Israel, they were hurt by the current government," said Laes-Kushner. "They ask why Israel does nothing for them and does not stand by their side."

Basar, too, expressed disappointment – though he directed his criticism at the world as a whole rather than at Israel specifically. "Our brothers and sisters are being slaughtered, and world public opinion couldn't care less," he said. "When it comes to Israel, everyone takes to the streets and talks about it in parliament and in the media, but when it comes to the Kurds – complete silence." He nonetheless underscored Israel's strategic interest. "Kurdish lives in Syria are an insurance policy for Israel's existence. In the Kurdish cities of northern Syria, hatred of Israel does not exist. Abandoning the only democrats in Syria to the Islamists would mean a defeat for the entire West."

Beyond politics, the alliance also offers a sense of belonging. "As a Jew, when I move to a new place and see a Jewish family name on a mailbox, it gives me a sense of security – that Jews can live here," said Adler. "It turns out Kurds feel the same way – that if a Kurd lives in the building, there's an ally who can understand you. I pray that if Jews see a Kurdish flag on a building, or if Kurds see an Israeli flag, they will feel brotherhood. I hope Israel does not forget them. We are doing everything we can to build this alliance in an institutionalized and organized way."

In Switzerland, the alliance has already made its mark on the ground – with joint Nowruz (the Kurdish New Year) celebrations, shared demonstrations and cultural events. The plans include a congress in Israel at the end of 2026.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's not only the 300,000 Kurdish Jews in Israel who represent 300,000 reasons to fight for Israel," Basar concluded. "It's also the need to fight for the survival of the Jewish homeland and the only liberal society in the Middle East."