For years, many people in Britain have become used to seeing the US through the lens of the news, social media and stereotypes. But now, as thousands of British soccer fans flood into the US for the 2026 World Cup, many of them are openly admitting: "We were wrong."

Videos that have gone viral on TikTok and X show emotional British fans describing how their first visit to the US completely changed their view of the country. Instead of the cold, unfriendly and dangerous America they had imagined, they say they found welcoming people, vibrant cities and experiences they never expected.

Oliver Henry, an England fan who traveled to Texas to watch World Cup matches, has become one of the most prominent voices in this wave. In a video he posted, he said: "We owe America a huge apology. the people of Texas have been the friendliest and most accommodating people I have ever met. We have had the best time for the entire trip."

#dallas #USA #America #worldcup ♬ original sound - Oliver Henry @oliver.henry.w We owe America a a huge apology, the people of Texas have been the friendliest and most accommodating people I have ever met. I came to watch England in the World Cup to play Croatia and that game was at the AT&T stadium in Dallas. We have had the best time for the entire trip. Part of my heart will forever stay in Texas #texas

Henry is not alone. Many British fans say they discovered a surprising affection for things that are entirely ordinary to Americans, from giant Walmart stores and the Buc-ee's chain of gas stations and convenience stores to the custom of free drink refills in restaurants. For some, these became real attractions in their own right.

The host cities are also winning praise. Fans who visited Texas, California and other states describe a warm welcome and a sense of safety and comfort they had not expected. One Briton even said the media in his country "paints a strange narrative about America," but that the reality he encountered was completely different.

The enthusiasm is not limited to British fans. European fans who traveled to the tournament are also sharing positive experiences from their journeys across the US on social media. One German fan documented a six-week trip through the South, during which he visited iconic restaurants and local sites, and declared that he had fallen in love with American culture.

For many, the biggest surprise was actually architecture and history. A Briton who visited Pasadena City Hall in California said the place reminded him of Rome, adding: "Anyone who says America has no history or beautiful architecture is simply wrong."

For the US, which is hosting an expanded 48-team World Cup for the first time, this is also a public image success. As the matches draw millions of fans from around the world, it appears that quite a few of them are returning home with an unexpected souvenir: a completely changed opinion of the country and a small lesson in the power of stereotypes.