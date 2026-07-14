The United States struck Bushehr in southern Iran with four missiles on Tuesday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported, as Washington and Tehran traded blows across the Persian Gulf.

According to the report, the strike violated the interim agreement between the United States and Iran and damaged several infrastructure sites around the southern city. Images and videos posted online appeared to show at least one impact near the port in the coastal city.

Earlier, Bahraini authorities said they had thwarted an Iranian drone attack and intercepted four unmanned aircraft launched from Iran over the capital, Manama.

International media outlets also reported that two merchant vessels had been hit in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker Stolt Magnesium caught fire Tuesday after an "explosion involving an unidentified external device" while sailing in the Arabian Sea off Oman, according to the vessel's operator, Stolt Tankers.

The incident occurred at 12:40 a.m. local time, or 8:40 p.m. GMT Monday, and caused a fire in the ship's engine room, the company said in a statement. All crew members were safe and unharmed, the company added, and the crew began extinguishing the blaze.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an incident 40 nautical miles, or 74 kilometers, northeast of Qalhat, Oman, matching the location of the Stolt Magnesium in LSEG shipping data.

'Regional hell'

Mehdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said in a recording published by the Iran International news outlet that the war between the Islamic Republic and the United States had "resumed," adding that Iran's armed forces had long been preparing for this stage of the conflict.

Mohammadi said Iran's military was prepared to confront the United States with new weapons and operational plans. He predicted that US attacks would be "numerous but low-quality."

Responding to Trump's remarks about a possible strike on the Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La underground complex near Natanz, commonly known as Pickaxe Mountain, Mohammadi called it "the strongest nuclear facility in the world" and said an attack would fail to achieve Washington's objectives.

"If the Kuh-e Kolang facility is attacked, the region will become hell, and we will destroy the region at America's expense," he warned. Mohammadi also claimed that the Strait of Hormuz was "completely closed in every direction" and said Iran would allow its own vessels to pass through the US naval blockade.