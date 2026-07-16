Zayd Mohammad, the imam of the Furqaan Mosque in Chicago, Illinois, delivered an extremely radical sermon on Friday during which he called on God to kill Zionists and Israelis, the MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute) research group, which monitors Muslim extremists worldwide, revealed on Wednesday.

"Allah, destroy the criminal Zionists and their supporters. Allah, count the Zionists and reveal them one by one, and kill them to the very last one. Do not leave even one of them. Allah, show us in them the healing of the believers' hearts, and remove the rage from their hearts," the preacher said in a video published by the organization.

Imam Zayd Mohammad, in a Chicago-area Friday sermon: "Oh Allah, count the Zionists one by one, kill them to the very last one, do not spare a single one of them." pic.twitter.com/ajY5Hf0JrA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 15, 2026

To date, no media outlet in the US has published these remarks, and no effort has been made to halt the religious preacher's incitement. The mosque where the sermon took place is associated with the Furqaan Foundation, a radical Islamic religious institution that receives funding and directives from Qatar.

In 2014, the mosque, which is located in a Chicago suburb called Bolingbrook, made headlines after one of its worshippers attempted to leave the US to enlist in the ISIS terrorist organization. Muhammad Hamzah Khan, 19, was arrested at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

"He is the last person you would think this would happen to," mosque member Bahauddin Ali Khan said. "He was never angry. A really nice guy. He was a teacher here, so nobody expected this," mosque member Ali Idrees said.