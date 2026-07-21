At present, Israeli officials tell Israel Hayom, the conditions for joining the the campaign against Iran have not been met, while the US is acting in a way that further weakens the Iranian regime and creates the conditions for its overthrow. Should Israel enter the campaign, it would do so to strike targets selected and prepared in advance, rather than allow itself to be drawn into a limited and inconsequential exchange of blows.

Earlier this week, amid the escalation between Iran and the US, Israeli officials stressed that Jerusalem and Washington were maintaining close coordination and direct contact. "The IDF is on very high alert for any scenario. There will be no surprises," they said.

Israeli officials assess that as US strikes in Iran continue to expand, and Iranian responses intensify accordingly, the chances are growing that Israel will find itself drawn into the renewed campaign.

Three scenarios

According to the officials, there are three cases in which Israel could find itself in the line of fire:

A direct Iranian attack on Israel. The detection of Iranian preparations for an attack on Israel. A formal US request for the IDF to join the campaign.

So far, none of the three scenarios has materialized, and Israel continues to improve its readiness.

Senior officials in Jerusalem stress continuous contact with Washington is being maintained at every level and at all times, based on the substantial overlap between the two countries' interests. When their interests do not fully align, however, the sides hold discussions in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on Israel's security requirements. This was evident, for example, in the continuation of IDF operations in Lebanon despite demands from the White House.

Now, however, with the fighting renewed and signs of further escalation emerging, Jerusalem has still not received a signal from the US to enter the campaign. As of this writing, Iran also appears to have no interest in deliberately drawing Israel into the conflict.