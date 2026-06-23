Iran's judiciary announced that more than 3,000 citizens had been arrested in recent months on suspicion of cooperating with Israel. At the same time, hundreds of assets belonging to the suspects have already been confiscated by the state.

Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told Tehran's semi-official Student News Network (SNN) that, according to the figures, 684 of the detainees had carried out "operational activities" for Israel. In addition, 1,258 others were accused of engaging in political propaganda against the state, and according to the authorities, 1,061 indictments have so far been filed against the detainees.

Last week, Iran's judiciary claimed that the property of 100 "traitors" accused of cooperating with Israel had been confiscated in Isfahan province.

The Iranian regime has been working to suppress opposition since the protests against it began in January. During the violent crackdown at the time, more than 50,000 people were arrested. Since then, Tehran has been taking action against what it calls "traitors" suspected of helping the joint US and Israeli airstrikes during Operation Roaring Lion.

"Deploying mercenaries"

"While the Zionist enemy and the US are trying to invade Iran, they are simultaneously deploying mercenaries and spies to carry out riots as the next stage," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said during the fighting with the US and Israel.

At the same time, human rights groups have accused Iran of carrying out mass arrests and exerting pressure to extract false confessions as part of its campaign to suppress critics of the regime.

"Under the guise of 'wartime conditions,' they are intensifying the repression of dissent through mass and arbitrary arrests, expedited and grossly unfair judicial proceedings, politically motivated executions, harsh prison sentences and asset confiscations," Amnesty International warned last month.

As of June 8, at least 40 prisoners, including 19 protesters, had been executed by the regime on politically motivated charges since the beginning of the year, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights.