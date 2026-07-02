A significant aliyah wave is expected to arrive in Israel in July and August. According to the latest figures, 5,781 new Olim are expected to land in the country and begin their new lives here. The summer months are traditionally considered a peak period for aliyah, particularly for families with children who seek to enter the Israeli education system at the start of the school year in September.

A breakdown of the data by country of origin shows that French Jewry is leading the current wave of aliyah, followed closely by US Jewry. Together, these two countries account for the overwhelming majority of the new Olim expected to arrive this summer.

Although all the Olim listed have already fully completed the formal absorption and approval procedures, not all of them currently hold plane tickets. The reason lies in the ongoing aviation crisis and the security tensions in Israel, which have raised concerns over last-minute flight cancellations and made it difficult to find available flights. This is due in part to decisions by some foreign airlines not to resume operations in Israel.

Providing an initial support system

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency and various aid organizations are preparing to absorb thousands of Olim, with the aim of providing a broad initial support system that includes housing solutions, intensive Hebrew ulpan programs and assistance integrating into the local employment market, health care system and education system.

Why is summer considered the peak season for aliyah? The high concentration of Olim in July and August is no coincidence, but stems from a combination of practical and logistical considerations in their countries of origin.

For many families with children, this is the ideal window of opportunity. Arriving during the summer allows them to use the first few weeks to get organized, find housing and register properly for educational institutions, so they can begin the school year on Sept. 1 together with all Israeli children. This significantly eases the process of social and academic adjustment.

These months also mark the official end of school years, employment commitments and rental contracts abroad, enabling a smoother transition.

The current wave of aliyah is another link in a historic chain that has never been broken. Even during the most complex crises the country has faced in recent years, from the global closure of skies during the coronavirus pandemic to the prolonged fighting and multi-front security tensions that erupted after Oct. 7, aliyah to Israel has continued uninterrupted, as Diaspora Jews continue choosing to bind their fate to that of the state.

"A national engine of growth"

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer addressed the preparations ahead of the Olim' arrival, saying, "Aliyah makes a major contribution to the State of Israel, especially at this time, when thousands of Jews are choosing to make aliyah.

"Processes I have led at the ministry, along with the significant reform in professional recognition, as well as programs for students, rent assistance, income tax exemptions and purchase tax benefits, will ease the way for new Olim and help them integrate.

"The positive impact of these measures will be felt even more significantly in the future. The new Olim strengthen the economy, the health care system, academia and the defense establishment, and I call on Israeli citizens to welcome them and help them integrate into the community."

Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog said, "This aliyah is moving testimony to the resilience of the Jewish people and the deep bond between world Jewry and the State of Israel. In every generation, there have been Jews who chose to take part in building the country, and today, too, thousands of new Olim continue to fulfill the Zionist dream and turn it into a living reality. Aliyah is a national, social and moral engine of growth, and it gives the State of Israel strength and hope for the future."